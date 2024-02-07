Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 19,088 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 659,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,088 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $93,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after buying an additional 395,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,197,000 after purchasing an additional 240,664 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,850,000 after purchasing an additional 434,057 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,118,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,091,000 after acquiring an additional 347,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

Shares of VLO traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.36. 1,143,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387,540. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.24 and a 200-day moving average of $131.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

