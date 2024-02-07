VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 66.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,852 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDX. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of GDX opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.