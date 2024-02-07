VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,053 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.08% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.48. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

