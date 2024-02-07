Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 5.2% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $175.24. The stock had a trading volume of 501,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,398. The company has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $175.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.86 and a 200-day moving average of $163.36.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

