Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 104,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,385,000 after acquiring an additional 74,554 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,338,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.25. The stock had a trading volume of 443,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,101. The company has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.45. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.00 and a fifty-two week high of $333.45.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

