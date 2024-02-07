Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $147,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $6.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $510.71. 255,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,418. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $482.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $343.39 and a fifty-two week high of $513.77.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

