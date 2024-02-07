Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 4.6% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $67,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Idaho Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 51,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VV traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $228.95. The company had a trading volume of 584,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,951. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.32. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $173.63 and a 52-week high of $229.14.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

