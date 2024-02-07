Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Hits New 1-Year High at $222.43

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $222.43 and last traded at $222.34, with a volume of 17676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $220.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,328.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,303,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,422 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,992,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 476,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,642,000 after acquiring an additional 336,605 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,958,000 after acquiring an additional 293,207 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

