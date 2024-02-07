Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 2,061 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,838 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,488,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after buying an additional 994,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $743,734,000 after buying an additional 662,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,558,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PXD traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $226.94. 319,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.92 and a 200-day moving average of $232.02. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PXD. Argus cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.19.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

