Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 7,931 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,836,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,014,345. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,116 shares of company stock worth $6,923,671 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

