Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,020.27.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total transaction of $541,637.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $347,279.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,713 shares of company stock valued at $12,580,977. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ORLY traded up $17.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,069.56. 224,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,432. The company’s 50 day moving average is $978.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $952.69. The company has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $776.43 and a 52 week high of $1,071.24.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

