Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Decreases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $658,370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 153.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $304,180,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,833 shares of company stock worth $9,750,104. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.62.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.78. The stock had a trading volume of 602,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,433. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.47 and its 200-day moving average is $167.79. The company has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $190.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

