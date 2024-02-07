Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $3.86 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.6% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.4% in the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 16,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.5 %

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $2.95 on Wednesday, reaching $202.90. The company had a trading volume of 271,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,113. The firm has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.80. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.91 and a 1 year high of $203.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

