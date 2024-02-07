Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $4.25 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,539 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.40. 807,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881,012. The company has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.43. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $136.79.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

