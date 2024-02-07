Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $6.26 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,512,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,056 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $128,490,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

NEE stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.06. 2,233,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,605,953. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

