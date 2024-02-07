Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Invests $5.04 Million in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,353,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,104,000. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,764,000. Finally, Citizens Business Bank purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE stock remained flat at $20.60 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,717,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,329,056. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

