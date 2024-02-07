Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 1,481 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 66.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in PACCAR by 73.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in PACCAR by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.32.

PCAR stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.20. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $105.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $2,818,604.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,010,719.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,010,719.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,699 shares of company stock valued at $12,143,407 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

