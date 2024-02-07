Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 34,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,022,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,539,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $397,918,000 after buying an additional 73,258 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

NYSE:BDX traded up $2.27 on Wednesday, reaching $240.95. 542,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,621. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $228.62 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.29. The firm has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

