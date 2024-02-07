Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 1,092 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $3.65 on Wednesday, hitting $123.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,498,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,851,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $123.84. The company has a market capitalization of $638.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5415 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSM. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

