Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 1,017.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,845 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned about 0.36% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $13,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 12.9% in the second quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.0% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 18.8% in the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 100,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,604,000 after buying an additional 15,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

VONE stock traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $226.07. 33,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,788. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $173.49 and a twelve month high of $226.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.9112 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

