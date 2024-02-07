Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 381,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $27,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTWO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858,233 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,996,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,970,000 after acquiring an additional 483,955 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,441,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,179 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,436,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,645,000 after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,206,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,237,000 after acquiring an additional 249,758 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

VTWO stock opened at $78.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $65.39 and a 52-week high of $82.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.4012 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

