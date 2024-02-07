Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 8,647.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,644 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $18,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 73,798 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $153,000.

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,413. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.84. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

