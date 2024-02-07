Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,726,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,628 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $678,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,029 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,791,000 after acquiring an additional 39,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493,148 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $457.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,586,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,441,207. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $458.07. The stock has a market cap of $365.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $435.89 and its 200 day moving average is $415.47.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

