Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Sets New 52-Week High at $100.46

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $100.46 and last traded at $100.46, with a volume of 8418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.62.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $828.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVOG. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 664,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,030,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,877,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 56,208 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

