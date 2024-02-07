Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.44, but opened at $18.26. Varex Imaging shares last traded at $18.43, with a volume of 114,346 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VREX. StockNews.com lowered Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Varex Imaging from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 6,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $121,751.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Varex Imaging

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 36.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 31.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after buying an additional 82,155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 10.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

