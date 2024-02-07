VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report) were down 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 144,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 143,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$38.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.61.

About VentriPoint Diagnostics

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers; VMS+ software for use in creating three-dimensional model that generates accurate heart volumetric measurements.

