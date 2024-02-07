Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.200-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Veralto also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.20-3.30 EPS.

Veralto Stock Up 5.3 %

VLTO traded up $4.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.70. 1,410,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,120. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.61. Veralto has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $89.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Veralto will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VLTO shares. Vertical Research upgraded Veralto from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Veralto in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a hold rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products.

