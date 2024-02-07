VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 70.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 13.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.2% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 31.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 62,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,690,000 after acquiring an additional 15,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in VeriSign by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.84. The stock had a trading volume of 423,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,742. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.44 and a 12-month high of $229.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.81.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,907,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,907,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total value of $26,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,160.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,589 shares of company stock worth $9,354,444. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

