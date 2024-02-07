VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $60,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,956,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,934,092,000 after purchasing an additional 587,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 123.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,399,000 after buying an additional 311,502 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 71.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 450,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,140,000 after buying an additional 187,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 122.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,136,000 after buying an additional 173,443 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VeriSign Price Performance
Shares of VRSN stock opened at $198.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.81. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.44 and a 1-year high of $229.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.90.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on VRSN
VeriSign Company Profile
VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VeriSign
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Ulta Beauty set for a breakout to new highs
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Exxon and Chevron ready to rally: The floor is in for big oil
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Analysts jumped on this stock ahead of earnings; markets love it
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.