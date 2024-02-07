VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $60,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,956,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,934,092,000 after purchasing an additional 587,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 123.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,399,000 after buying an additional 311,502 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 71.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 450,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,140,000 after buying an additional 187,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 122.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,136,000 after buying an additional 173,443 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $198.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.81. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.44 and a 1-year high of $229.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,044,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,907,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $121,447.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,019,193.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,907,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,589 shares of company stock valued at $9,354,444. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VRSN

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.