Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at CIBC

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$2.80 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$2.85 to C$3.20 in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Vizsla Silver from C$2.65 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vizsla Silver from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

