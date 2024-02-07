Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives $15.19 Consensus PT from Analysts

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.19.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Vor Biopharma Stock Up 3.6 %

VOR stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. Vor Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vor Biopharma will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vor Biopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

)

Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

