Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Gap Down to $71.77

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.77, but opened at $64.05. Voya Financial shares last traded at $67.14, with a volume of 169,217 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on VOYA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.50. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,413,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Voya Financial by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 249,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after buying an additional 26,640 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Voya Financial by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,721,000 after buying an additional 22,203 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Articles

