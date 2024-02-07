Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Up 6.7%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. 1,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 48,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Waldencast in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Waldencast by 68.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Waldencast by 440.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Waldencast during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Waldencast by 295.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

