Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.86

Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and traded as low as $3.71. Wave Life Sciences shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 644,712 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WVE. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Trading Up 4.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $49.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wave Life Sciences

In other Wave Life Sciences news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,202,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,010,045. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wave Life Sciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $935,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 33,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,953,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.