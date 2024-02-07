Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Issues Earnings Results

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WFRD traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.95. The stock had a trading volume of 451,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,738. Weatherford International has a 52 week low of $51.46 and a 52 week high of $102.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.70.

WFRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

In other news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $1,534,853.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,726.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth $248,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the first quarter worth $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth $236,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the first quarter worth $207,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

