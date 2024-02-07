Wedbush Increases Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $145.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $130.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TXRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.80.

TXRH traded up $3.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.98. 526,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,083. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $133.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $562,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,792.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $774,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $562,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,108,792.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,991. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

