Weil Company Inc. Cuts Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Weil Company Inc. lessened its position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 34.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,045 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Yext were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Yext by 311.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 397,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 8.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext Price Performance

YEXT traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 266,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,933. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.53 million, a P/E ratio of -65.56 and a beta of 1.30.

About Yext

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.16 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.