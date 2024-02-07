Weil Company Inc. Has $3.51 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Weil Company Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,157 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.7% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after buying an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,064,000 after buying an additional 694,430 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after buying an additional 292,574 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,357,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,364,000 after buying an additional 366,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,869,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,915,000 after purchasing an additional 828,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,233,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,542,131. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.27. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

