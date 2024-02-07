Weil Company Inc. Has $311,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Weil Company Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,157,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,031,000 after purchasing an additional 78,301 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,358,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,575,000 after purchasing an additional 22,610 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 874,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 557,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,155,000 after purchasing an additional 24,674 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $110.21. 94,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,499. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.07 and a 200-day moving average of $105.80. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $115.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

