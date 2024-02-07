Weil Company Inc. Lowers Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Weil Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,746 shares of company stock worth $12,672,194 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:ATKR traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.60. 183,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,260. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.90 and its 200-day moving average is $145.33. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.14 and a 12-month high of $165.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Atkore’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

