Weil Company Inc. Lowers Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Weil Company Inc. trimmed its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,362 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 712.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 44,100.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

MaxLinear Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of MXL stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.63. 520,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,752. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.30.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

