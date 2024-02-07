Weil Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $683,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 141.2% in the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 553,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,238,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 77,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,653,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Danaher Stock Down 0.2 %

Danaher stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.69. The stock had a trading volume of 954,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,436. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.84. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $249.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.02%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

