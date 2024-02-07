Weil Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,138 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.82. The company had a trading volume of 15,516,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,735,686. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.32. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $82.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

