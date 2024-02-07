Weil Company Inc. Sells 12,913 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Weil Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,520 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 12,913 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $610,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 72.7% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 504,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $20,160,000 after acquiring an additional 212,100 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 171.9% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,439,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $57,578,000 after acquiring an additional 910,004 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.0% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 480,162 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $17,905,000 after acquiring an additional 62,456 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.00. 5,107,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,474,820. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $44.70.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

