Weil Company Inc. Sells 137 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Weil Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 45,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,399,000 after buying an additional 26,304 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.84.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $3.13 on Wednesday, reaching $325.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,721. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $334.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

