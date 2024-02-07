Weil Company Inc. Sells 246 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Weil Company Inc. lowered its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics comprises 5.4% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Weil Company Inc. owned about 0.10% of United Therapeutics worth $10,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 24.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

United Therapeutics stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.03 and its 200 day moving average is $228.45. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $261.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total value of $1,290,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,869,150.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,605 shares of company stock worth $7,676,365 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.44.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

