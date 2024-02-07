Weil Company Inc. Sells 26,707 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Weil Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,062 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 26,707 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs comprises about 1.0% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 103,397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLF. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CLF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,163,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,309,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.87. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.