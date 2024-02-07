Weil Company Inc. Sells 3,488 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Weil Company Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 489.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GWX traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $30.78. The stock had a trading volume of 80,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,837. The stock has a market cap of $695.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.03.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

