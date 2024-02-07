Weil Company Inc. Sells 3,680 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Weil Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.3% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after buying an additional 144,822,572 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after buying an additional 6,765,030 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,908,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,033,000 after buying an additional 4,613,434 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,159,000 after buying an additional 6,780,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,391,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,616,000 after buying an additional 46,900 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 16,397,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,087,318. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.96.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.