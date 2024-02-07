Weil Company Inc. Sells 4,053 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Weil Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the quarter. Criteo makes up about 1.1% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Weil Company Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Criteo worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Criteo by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,642,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,144,000 after buying an additional 650,602 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth $37,114,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 635,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,324,000 after buying an additional 139,131 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter worth $15,786,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth $15,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Criteo from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Criteo stock traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.82. 775,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,796. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average of $27.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.77 and a beta of 0.89. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $36.76.

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $89,608.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,726.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $40,953.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,465.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $89,608.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,726.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,716 shares of company stock worth $265,469 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

